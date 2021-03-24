A South Australian researcher is combining materials science, engineering and applied photonics to help winemakers detect smoke taint in grapes and wine.

Winemakers could have a quick, easy way to detect smoke taint from bushfires, with a new project hoping to bring testing technology to vineyards.

The research aims to develop an inexpensive test for smoke taint in grapes and wine, that will fit in the palm of winemakers’ hands. If successful, the tool could detect volatile compounds — such as phenols — that cause undesirable ‘ashy’, ‘burnt’ or ‘medicinal’ flavours in wine.

University of Adelaide chemical and pharmaceutical engineer Dr Suwen Cheryl Law is leading the research. She says smoke taint from bushfires can have a big impact on the quality and viability of wine production, and costs the industry millions each year.

But existing techniques to identify smoke taint are expensive, time consuming and laborious. Instead, Law hopes to develop a tool that provides results without having to clarify the wine or leave the vineyard.

“We’re aiming to develop [technology] that has the same chemical selectivity, same sensitivity as the benchmark techniques,” she said.

“But they are portable, they are cost-competitive and also they are easier to use.”

Smoke taint occurs when phenols produced by burning wood are absorbed by the growing grapes. These phenols can bind to grape sugars, resulting in glycosides that don’t taste or smell smoky. But the winemaking process causes the glycosides to break apart again, releasing volatile phenols — and their characteristic smoky flavours — back into the wine.